COVID-19 cases cross 50,000-mark in Bengaluru Urban

With Bengaluru Urban recording 2,270 of the total 5,503 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the tech capital touched 51,091.

With a total of 13,879 patients discharged so far, the district now has 36,224 active cases. This makes Bengaluru Urban second highest in number of active cases in the country after Pune in Maharashtra.

Bengaluru Urban clocked its first 500 cases on June 9, three months after the first case was reported on March 9. However, the cases started spiralling since then, after the State Health Department and BBMP took up random testing in the containment zones. The spike was further fuelled after the government eased lockdown restrictions and opened up interstate travel.

On June 27, for the first time, the number of cases reported per day crossed 500. Subsequently from July first week, the district started reporting over a 1,000 cases per day and then increased to over 2,000 a day. Of the total 51,091 cases, 46,536 cases were added in July alone. As many as 892 of the total 987 deaths, including 30 reported on Wednesday, in Bengaluru Urban have been recorded in July.

Overall, Karnataka recorded 5,303 cases and 92 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases touched 1,12,504 and the toll rose to 2,147. This is apart from eight non-COVID-19 deaths.

With 2,397 discharges, the total number of recoveries in the State is 42,906. Of the 67,448 active cases, 639 are being monitored in ICUs. As many as 32,990 tests including 16,995 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Compulsory update on beds

Directing hospitals to compulsorily update bed availability data every six hours in the BBMP and Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portals on realtime basis, the Health Department has warned defaulters of stringent administrative and legal action under KPME and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.