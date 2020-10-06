COVID-19: 16 out of 100 tested in Kodagu are infected

Fatality rate in the district jumps to 1.6 per cent

For every 100 persons tested for COVID-19 in Kodagu, one of the popular hill stations in South India, as many as 16 are tested positive. Also, the fatality rate is at 1.6 per cent which is equal to the State death rate, and the mortality rate rose to 2.2 per cent since the past five days.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar said he was worried over the spike in cases as tourists may soon arrive in large numbers with the unlocking of many restrictions. There is a need to keep a watch on homestays and resorts which get visitors and the district administration can look at practically implementable solutions for checking the spread. The hospitality industry can insist on COVID-19 negative certificates from the guests if need be, he suggested.

Mr. Sudhakar, who held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and management, said he has asked the Deputy Commissioner to work towards restricting gatherings and subjecting traders and street vendors to periodic COVID-19 tests for containing the spread. If necessary, village fairs can be shifted away from the human habitations..

He also told the officials to strictly enforce the penalty on those not wearing the mask since it is the only effective means at this juncture to combat the pandemic until the vaccine was developed. “People cannot be negligent all the time and it’s the responsibility of all to fight the pandemic. We have passed the awareness stage and fines have become inevitable.”

The Minister told the healthcare authorities to track primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons within 48 hours of the infection. If the contacts are not tracked within the time, spreading can happen rapidly.

The elected representatives of Kodagu urged the Minister to ramp up healthcare facilities in Kodagu since the district lacks adequate number of public and private hospitals and nursing homes and the people largely depend on Mysuru and Mangaluru for their healthcare needs.

Mr. Sudhakar said he will speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on expanding healthcare infrastructure, including super speciality hospitals, keeping in mind what the MLAs have cited on the district’s position on the health map. “I know many are dependent on the hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences which is presently tackling the pandemic,” he replied.

Appachu Ranjan and Bopaiah, MLAs, and Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy were present.