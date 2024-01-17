GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple, associates held for robbing friend to repay loan

January 17, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police cracked a robbery case and arrested a gang of five led by a woman for allegedly robbing a receptionist and therapist of an ayurvedic massage parlour and escaping with cash and gold valuables worth ₹1.5 lakh on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Renuka had roped in her husband Guru and his associates Rudesh, Sandeep, and Prabhavathy for the job. The couple, who had incurred a huge loan and were unable to repay it, hatched the plan to rob the massage centre where Renuka’s friend Anushri was working as a receptionist.

As per the plan, the accused, posing as customers, gained entry to the massage parlour and attacked Anushri, tied her hands and legs, and locked her in a washroom before robbing valuables and cash total worth ₹1.5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused through the CCTV camera footage recovered from in and around the area. Renuka, a resident of Kengeri, was working in another massage parlour, the police said. The police have recovered the valuables and booked the accused for further investigation.

