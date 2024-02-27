GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Country remains poor because of scams and corruption: Santosh Hegde

February 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
N. Santosh Hegde, former Karnataka Lokayukta, inaugurated a workshop on women’s rights at Kuvempu University campus on Tuesday.

N. Santosh Hegde, former Karnataka Lokayukta, inaugurated a workshop on women’s rights at Kuvempu University campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rampant corruption and scams have kept a major section of people of the country poor, said former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde.

The retired judge of the Supreme Court spoke after inaugurating a workshop on social justice and women’s rights at the Kuvempu University campus at Shankara Ghatta near Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The country has seen innumerable scams since 1950. That included the jeep purchase scandal, Bofors, Commonwealth Games, coal scam, 2G scam, and many more. “These scams have kept the country poor. On the other hand, inflation has increased,” he said.

Justice Hegde opined that many people respect those with more money. “However, they do not worry about the way he or she earned money. Corruption is rampant because people give value to money, not values,” he said.

C.N. Chandan, senior civil judge and member secretary of Legal Services Authority, said minor girls were being exploited by people familiar to them. He also stressed the need for spreading awareness among girls about sexual abuse.

Police officer S. Siddaraju, Kuvempu University V-C S. Venkatesh, District and Sessions Judge Manjunath Nayak, and others were present. The programme was jointly organised by Shivamogga District Legal Services Authority, Kuvempu University, and a non-government organisation based in Mandya.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.