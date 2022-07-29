Counterfeiting, smuggling threat to India’s economy: KPA Director

Anupam Agarwal, Director, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), on Friday said that counterfeiting and smuggling are a substantial threat to the economy and there is a conclusive evidence of the increasing involvement of terror organisations in funding such illicit trade activities. There are adequate laws available, but enforcement of the laws makes the role of police officers even more important in the fight against counterfeiters and smugglers, he added.

Addressing the ‘Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ organised by FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), Mr. Agarwal said all stakeholders like FICCI, police and industry need to work together more closely to meet the vision of the Prime Minister of making India a 5 trillion economy.

Mr. Agarwal said that the loss of revenue to the government due to counterfeiting and smuggling has a direct impact on spending on welfare measures such as healthcare and education.

“The Police Department is the primary law enforcement agency in our country and should play a significant role in ensuring that proactive and collaborative actions are taken against illicit players to protect the consumer’s health, life and safety,” he added.

Giving an overview on Socio-Economic Impact of Counterfeiting and Smuggling, Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said lack of stringent enforcement, weak surveillance and weak regulatory framework are the main factors responsible for illicit trade.

He said that the wider social, investment and criminal enforcement costs due to smuggling and counterfeiting could touch $ 4.2 trillion by 2022, putting at risk 5.4 million legitimate jobs.

FICCI CASCADE has been over the years working closely with government, industry, enforcement officials, legal fraternity, consumer organisations and the youth to create awareness on the adverse impact of the problem of counterfeiting and smuggling, a note from the organisers said.