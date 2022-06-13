Council polls: West teachers constituency sees highest turnout at 84%

North West Graduates constituency saw the least at 59%

North West Graduates constituency saw the least at 59%

The polling for the four Legislative Council seats from Graduates and Teachers constituencies across the State went off peacefully on Monday with Karnataka West Teachers constituency reporting the highest turnout while the Karnataka North West Graduates reported the lowest turnout. Both teachers’ constituencies reported good turnout.

Highs and lows

At the end of polling, Karnataka West Teachers, where former Chairman and BJP candidate Basavaraj Horatti is contesting, reported 84% polling, while the Karnataka North West Graduates constituency, where BJP’s candidate Hanumanth Nirani, brother of senior Lingayat leader and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani is defending his seat, reported the lowest turnout at 59%.

The North West Teachers constituency, which is witnessing a fierce battle between sitting legislator BJP’s Arun Shahpur and senior Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri, reported a turnout of 80% and the Karnataka South Graduates constituency reported 70% turnout. Earlier in the day, polling began on a slow pace but picked up later.

The poll on Monday has been necessitated due to the retirement of members Basavaraj Horatti, K.T. Srikante Gowda, Arun Shahpur and Hanumanth R. Nirani, who are completing their term on July 4. Mr. Horatti is seeking a record eighth successive term. The counting of votes will be taken up on Wednesday and results could be announced by afternoon.

Model code violation

In Belagavi, BJP MLA Anil Benake reportedly violated model code of conduct by entering a polling station and used his mobile phone to speak to his acquaintances. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has said that a case would be filed on the receipt of complaint from polling officials.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Abhay Patil and Mr. Shahpur have accused Congress leaders of trying to lure teachers by distributing money. In Dharwad, confusion prevailed for sometime outside a polling station after a police official asked BJP supporters to move away. Mr. Horatti, the BJP candidate had a word with the police, who justified their action saying that ECI guidelines were being followed. Taking objection to certain instruction from the Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Horatti sought to know who the Deputy Commissioner was in an objectionable manner.

Peaceful poll

Though the run-up to the elections saw a high decibel campaign with political leaders from all the three mainstream parties making a strong pitch for the victory of their respective candidates, the polling in Karnataka South Graduates constituency was by and large peaceful with an increased turnout of 70% this time when compared to 44% turnout recorded in 2016. The elections witnessed a triangular contest with Congress party’s Madhu Made Gowda pitted against JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu and BJP’s M.V. Ravishankar. The presence of Prasanna Gowda, who is supported by KRRS and other like-minded organisations, besides Kannada protagonist Kannada Vatal Nagaraj in the fray had queered the electoral pitch.