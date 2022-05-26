Council polls: JD(S) on a strong wicket, says C.M. Ibrahim

Janata Dal (Secular) State President C..M. Ibrahim on Thursday claimed that the party was in a strong position for the Council polls from the South Graduates constituency.

Speaking in Mysuru he said it was a direct contest between the BJP and the JD (S) and the Congress was not in the race in the constituency.

Mr.Ibrahim lashed out at the Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his remarks that he would not comment on a party - (JDS) - incapable of taking on the BJP and remarked that it was Mr. Siddaramaiah’s folly that brought BJP to power in the State.

‘’We are consolidating across the State and the Congress has seen the JD(S) strength during the Jaladhare campaign’’, said Mr.Ibrahim.

On senior leader and MLC Marithibbe Gowda distancing himself from the party, Mr.Ibrahim said that difference of opinions exists in all parties and he would soon speak to the MLC who has estranged himself from the party leadership to resolve the issue. ‘’I will also speak to Mr.G.T.Deve Gowda’’, he added.

Referring to the denial of a ticket for B.S.Vijayendra for the Legislative Council polls, Mr.Ibrahim said it was humiliation meted out to B.S.Yediyurppa who built the party in the State. ‘’But I also congratulate B.L.Santosh for not yielding to money power. He may be from the RSS but he is identifying party workers and empowering them without yielding to any pressure’’ said Mr.Ibrahim.

Reacting to the claims that a mosque was constructed on the ruins of a temple in Mangaluru, Mr.Ibrahim said that the BJP was out to create fissures in society with its acts for political gains. It started with hijab followed it by halal and now it is raking up the mosque issue, said Mr.Ibrahim.

Mr. Ibrahim and JD (S) leader H.D.Revanna accompanied the party’s candidate H.K.Ramu who filed his nomination for elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency.