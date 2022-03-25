Council adopts resolution on Mekedatu

A day after Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution with respect to Mekedaatu project against the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution, the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday adopted a similar resolution unanimously and called for early implementation of the drinking water project.

While it condemned the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution, it also called on the Centre to accord approval to the pending proposal immediately. It also said that until the share of respective basin States is determined, the DPR for the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery- Pennar-Vaigai and Gundar river-linking project should not be approved and urged the relevent authorities to stop work on the project.

Stating that it was unfair to prevent a drinking water project, it termed the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against the spirit of federalism. It also said that after ensuring 177 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka had the right to utilise the Cauvery waters for drinking purposes and it had also been approved by the Supreme Court. The project is not against the Cauvery tribunal order.