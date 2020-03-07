Coronavirus threat: Karnataka govt. to suspend biometric attendance temporarily

Minister for Medical Education K.Sudhakar said here on Saturday that the State Government may consider suspending the touch-based biometric time and attendance system for its employees in view of the coronavirus threat.

Speaking to media persons while inspecting the medical infrastructure at K.R.Hospital, Mr.Sudhakar said many IT companies have already suspended the biometric attendance system in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Given the threat perception, the Government was also contemplating the same and would consider it, he said. However, the Minister did not specify as to when the biometric attendance system for the State Government employees would be suspended.

With regard to the preparedness to handle the threat, Mr.Sudhakar said the Government was extremely cautious since the last 20 days and had taken precautionary measures. ‘”All international passengers at the airport are being screened and so far nearly 1 lakh passengers have been screened and anyone with symptoms will be quarantined for 28 days,’’ he added.

However, the Minister added that so far there has not been any positive case of COVID-19 in the State. Precautionary measures to screen and isolate patients with COVID-9 symptoms have been taken even at the district and taluk levels and blood testing and analysis laboratories have been opened in the districts, he added.

In all, 2500 beds have been reserved for patients who have to be kept in isolation and there was no need to panic, said the Minister.