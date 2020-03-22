Karnataka

Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones SSLC exams, fresh dates to be announced in April first week

Over eight lakh students had registered to write the examinations which were scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 9

The Karnataka government has decided to postpone the SSLC examinations that were scheduled to begin from March 27. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Briefing presspersons, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the examinations would be postponed. They were scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 9.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar stated that the fresh dates would be announced in the first week of April.

Over eight lakh students had registered to write the examination. Initially, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had decided to take precautionary measures, including allowing children to write the examination with masks, keep sanitisers in classrooms and change the seat arrangements to ensure that there was sufficient distance between the students.

