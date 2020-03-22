Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones SSLC exams, fresh dates to be announced in April first week

The Karnataka government has decided to postpone the SSLC examinations that were scheduled to begin from March 27. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Briefing presspersons, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the examinations would be postponed. They were scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 9.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar stated that the fresh dates would be announced in the first week of April.
Over eight lakh students had registered to write the examination. Initially, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had decided to take precautionary measures, including allowing children to write the examination with masks, keep sanitisers in classrooms and change the seat arrangements to ensure that there was sufficient distance between the students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.