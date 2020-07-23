Coronavirus | Congress alleges scam in purchase of equipment to fight COVID-19

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged misappropriation of ₹2,000 crore in the purchase of COVID-19 equipment by the Karnataka government.
Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government had incurred an expenditure of ₹4,167 crore on purchasing the equipment and siphoned off more than ₹2,000 crore in the process. He released documents related to expenditure incurred by various departments and demanded probe by a sitting judge of the High Court.
“The government should order a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge as the documents are indicating rampant corruption,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, two days after the BJP government had claimed there was no misuse of funds.
Lashing out at the government for failing to reply to questions raised by the Opposition, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “The Congress will no longer quietly watch public money being looted.”
