Coronavirus: another new case detected in Karnataka; total 125 now

Another new COVID-19 case has been detected iin Karnataka on Friday morning taking the total number of cases to 125. This includes three deaths and 11 discharged persons.

The new case is a 75-year-old male resident of Bagalkote. A detailed investigation is under process. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital.

The Health Department has issued a circular on Standard Operating Procedures for Senior Officers involved in decision making, planning, coordinating at the district level – in a scenario of them testing positive for COVID-19.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020

