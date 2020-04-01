Coronavirus: 12 from Karnataka who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference test negative

As many as twelve of the 40 identified from Karnataka who attended Tablighi congregation in Nizamuddin West, Delhi have tested negative for COVID-19, Health Minister B. Sriramulu said in a tweet on Wednesday.
It is also learnt that 62 foreigners from Indonesia and Malaysia, who attended the congregation, have visited the State and 12 of them have been quarantined, the tweet said.
“The health department in association with the Home department has jointly started the process of identifying all the 300 who attended the event,” he has said in the tweet.
