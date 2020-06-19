Corona warriors attacked in Kalaburagi

Corona warriors including police personnel and civil officers were attacked by the villagers at Kolakunda Tanda in Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Friday when the former visited the village to bring a COVID-19 infected patient to a designated hospital.

As per the available information collected from different sources, the health staff accompanied by the police personnel visited the village to bring a 17-year-old female who tested positive but the villagers refused to send the patient considering the patient’s gender and her age.

This led to a heated debate between the officials and the villagers. The situation turned worse when a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, intervened with absurd arguments, forcing the police personnel to thrash him. The villagers retaliated with cudgels and stones and injured a couple of officers who were later admitted to a local health facility. An ambulance was damaged in the incident.

As the news reached the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai rushed to the village with reinforcement and brought the situation under control. Superintendent of Police Ida Martin Marbaniang said that the patient was brought to the designated COVID-19 hospital after convincing her parents.

Anand Rao, Circle Inspector attached to Mudhol Circle, told The Hindu that an FIR would be filed against the attackers.