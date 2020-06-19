Corona warriors attacked in Kalaburagi

Corona warriors including police personnel and civil officers were attacked by the villagers at Kolakunda Tanda in Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Friday when the former visited the village to bring a COVID-19 infected patient to a designated hospital.
As per the available information collected from different sources, the health staff accompanied by the police personnel visited the village to bring a 17-year-old female who tested positive but the villagers refused to send the patient considering the patient’s gender and her age.
This led to a heated debate between the officials and the villagers. The situation turned worse when a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, intervened with absurd arguments, forcing the police personnel to thrash him. The villagers retaliated with cudgels and stones and injured a couple of officers who were later admitted to a local health facility. An ambulance was damaged in the incident.
As the news reached the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai rushed to the village with reinforcement and brought the situation under control. Superintendent of Police Ida Martin Marbaniang said that the patient was brought to the designated COVID-19 hospital after convincing her parents.
Anand Rao, Circle Inspector attached to Mudhol Circle, told The Hindu that an FIR would be filed against the attackers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath