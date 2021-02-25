Cooperatives donate ₹1 cr. for Ram Mandir

SCDCC Bank organises Guruvandana

Cooperatives of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts under the leadership of South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank on Wednesday donated ₹1,01,11,072 for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya at the Guruvandana programme for Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Sri Ram Janm Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust trustee Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami.

While SCDCC Bank contributed ₹10 lakh, other cooperatives in the twin districts under the DCC Bank pooled in the balance. Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar and Navodaya Gramodaya Charitable Trust headed by him have announced separate donation of ₹5 lakh each. The occasion also saw felicitation to Mr. Kumar on his 72nd birthday.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Sri Vishwa Prasanna said construction of the temple was not the ultimate aim; but establishing Rama Rajya was. If everyone imbibes the virtues of Lord Rama and lives accordingly, Rama Rajya could be established. While Lord Rama has been a model as to how one should be, Ravana has been a model how one should not be.

He congratulated Mr. Rajendra Kumar for the donation and said the latter has set an example to others. During the birthday felicitations to Mr. Kumar, the Swamiji presented a Silver Mace to him.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel congratulated the bank and Mr. Kumar. He said the cooperative sector in the twin districts have shown the way for other cooperatives in the country by its donation to Ram Temple construction.

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, DK district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and others were present.

Earlier, the dignitaries, including the Pejawar Seer, were brought from SCDCC Bank headquarters on K.S. Rao Road to T.V. Raman Pai Memorial Convention Hall in a colourful procession.