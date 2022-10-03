Coop. Dept may open canteens in all APMCs: Somashekar

Sri Annapurna canteen opens at Mysuru APMC yard, free meals till Dasara

The canteen of the Department of Cooperation was inaugurated on the premises of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Bandipalya here on Monday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister for Cooperation, inaugurated the Sri Annapurna Canteen.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Somashekar said free meals will be provided at the canteen until the Dasara festivities and then the canteen will charge ₹10 for a meal. The canteen will have the support of donors and freshly cooked meals will be provided to farmers who come to the market yard for selling their produce. The merchants and traders at the market yard were also supporting the initiative, he said.

Mr. Somashekar added, “If donors come forward like in Mysuru in other cities and towns, the department will take steps to open canteens in other parts of the State in the days ahead.”

Dasara tableaux

The Minister later inspected the tableaux that are going to be part of the Dasara procession on October 5.

Mr. Somashekar, accompanied by members of the tableaux committee, saw the tableaux that are almost done. Each tableau from every district will be part of the procession, and they represent the respective district’s culture, heritage, traditions, and other remarkable aspects.

Last year, there were no tableaux in the procession since Jamboo Savari was restricted to the palace. After a gap of two years, the tableaux are going to be part of the grand procession. The zilla panchayats of the respective districts had taken the responsibility of organising them. Boards and corporations too have come up with their tableaux.