Convention of seers on Feb. 28

A convention of devotees and seers will be held in Hubballi on February 28 and over 250 seers from different mutts are expected to participate.
Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Sadashivanand Swami of Gadag said that the convention will be held at Sadashivanand English Medium School at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi.
The seer said that first a convention of devotees will be held at 10 a.m. and subsequently at 2.30 p.m. convention of seers of various mutts would be held. Kadasiddheshwar Swami of Kanheri Mutt, Kolhapur will chair both the conventions, he said.
Shankararoodha Swami of Mudhol said that the convention was being held with the objective of protecting religious institutions like mutts, devotees, and the religion. A federation of seers had been formed for the purpose of conducting social activities. Apart from social activities the federation would also fight against social evils and fight against forceful conversion, love jihad and others, the swami said.
The seers, however, declined to comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the donation of Moorusavir Mutt land to KLE Society and the demand for reservation from various communities in the State and the agitations being held for the purpose.
Shivashankara Shivacharya Swami of Hubballi, Dayanand Swami of Ibrahimpura, Vijayasiddheshwar Swami of Mannikeri were present.
