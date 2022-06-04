Convene a meeting of stakeholders, says Baragur

Baragur Ramachandrappa, chairman of the earlier textbook committee, has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to call a meeting of all stakeholders who are protesting against revision of textbooks done by the committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s statements on Friday night and the report submitted by the Education Minister, Ramachandrappa said that the revised textbooks were “against the principles of Basavanna and Kuvempu.”

He further said revision committee has completely ignored the National Textbook Curriculum Framework. He alleged that the revisions were “anti-Dalit, anti-women and against constitutional values, social justice and equality.” He said the Chief Minister should listen to those who are opposing the revised textbooks.

On the claim that there was hardly difference in the content about Basavanna between the earlier and revised textbooks, he said that in the Class IX Social Science textbook, the Rohith Chakrathirhta committee had dropped many important parts like Basavanna’s view against superstitions and on the Vedic period. He said that this “anomaly” cannot be corrected by just including 10 Vachanas in the textbook.