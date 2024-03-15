GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Continuous neglect forced me to quit Congress: Baburao Chavan

March 15, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Banjara community leader Baburao Chavan alleged that continuous neglect forced him to quit Congress and join BJP.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday Mr. Chavan said that he joined the BJP at Bengaluru in presence of party State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday.

“I felt ignored by the party senior leaders including All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge. The senior leaders in the party hardly talk to me, and this is the key reason for quitting the grand old party,” Mr. Chavan expressed.

He alleged that the dynasty politics in the Congress had caused great loss to the party particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka region. In an apparent reference to Mr Mallikarjun Kharge and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge , he said both father-son duo had been running the party in State.

Though the Banjara Community was in favour of Congress, yet when it came to giving ticket, the party gave only three to the Banjara leaders during the recently-held Assembly elections, while BJP gave ticket to 12 candidates from the community, he claimed.

