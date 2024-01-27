Continual learning key to achieving what one aspires for, former ISRO chief tells students

January 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“In a fast-paced world it has become inevitable for students to adapt themselves to the changing scenario at the same speed and continue their learning even after getting a degree. Only then you will be able achieve what you aspired for,” the former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar has said.

Delivering an address at the fifth convocation of KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Kiran Kumar said that students should remember that merely getting a degree in their chosen field is not sufficient in these days of cut-throat competition.

The former ISRO chairman said that India is developing in all fields and is stepping towards becoming the third biggest economy in the world. And, youths have a greater role to play in the development of the country and they should do it by continual learning, he said.

Recalling the early years of space research in India, he said that when Russia and the U.S. were competing with each other in launching satellites, there was a feeling that India was far behind when compared to them. When Vikram Sarabhai initiated space research in the country, there were limited sources, he said.

“In fact, when land belonging to fishermen was utilised for space research projects, the fishermen were given assurance that one day space research will help them. Now, we have reached a stage wherein fishermen get information on the availability of fish in the sea, the distance covered by them and whether they have crossed international waters,” he said.

On the advancements in space research, he said that India is now planning to create human habitats on Moon by 2040 and accordingly, preparations have to be made by 2035. While efforts are already under way, youths have a greater role to play by enhancing their knowledge and skill-sets, he said.

Presenting a brief report of the university, Vice-Chancellor of KLETU Ashok Shettar said that the university has achieved a great deal in a short span of time.

Along with research, the university has excelled in various fields, including sports. And, graduates from the university are now found in most of the prestigious companies in the world, he said.

Chancellor of KLETU Prabhakar Kore initiated the convocation proceedings in the presence of deans and heads of various streams.

In all, 1,603 candidates received various degrees during the convocation. As many as nine candidates, all faculty members of KLETU, were awarded doctoral degrees.

Of the 1,603 candidates who received various degrees, 1,293 are graduates and 306 postgraduates.

As many as 13 students were honoured with gold medals and 15 with silver medals for their academic excellence.