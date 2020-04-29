Containment efforts intensify in Vijayapura

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that following reports of people coming out of containment area even after strict warning, a decision has been taken to deploy officials of different departments including health, corporation and HESCOM inside the containment area to resolve problems of people on the spot.

“We have made arrangements to ensure the officials stay in the containment zone for seven days before changing the shift to other officials. The basic facilities would be provided to the officials in the zone itself”, he said.

He said that since majority of the cases have reported from the containment area, stricter implementation of rules is must.

Mr. Patil said that if any resident of the containment area complaints of Influenza-like illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, the health officials must inform the district hospital. The person will be immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, after which the patient would be sent back home for quarantine.

He also said that a list of all residents who are aged 60 and above in the district is being collected with the help of Block Education Officials. Their mobile number will be geo-fenced and calls will be made to check their health condition.

Similarly, geo-fencing is done to all home-quarantined people to ensure that they don’t jump quarantine. “If they do so even after couple of warnings, they will be sent to institutional quarantine”, Mr. Patil said.

Mentioning the importance of registering mobile phone with Arogya Setu app, he said that it helps in tracking any person with any issues related to COVID-19. Already 1,18,586 people of the district have registered in the app.

He said that 1,957 swab samples were sent for testing, out of which 1,663 tested negative, 41 positive and the result of 253 is awaited. “Of the 33 patients in hospital, 25 would be discharged within a week”, he added.