Karnataka

Construction worker, wife test positive

The man had travelled to T.N. recently

A construction worker, who had travelled to Tamil Nadu by truck recently, and his wife, who had no travel history, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker left Hassan city to find a job in Tamil Nadu about three months ago. He left his family here in a temporary shed meant for workers. He travelled back by truck and escaped the check-post, to reach his family. The neighbours saw him and informed the Health Department staff about his arrival from Tamil Nadu.

The administration quarantined the worker along with his wife and a few others who had come in contact with him. When the samples collected from the couple were sent for laboratory tests, they tested positive.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Thursday, told media that those who had come in contact with the patient had been quarantined. “There is nothing to worry. We are constantly monitoring the workers,” he said.

So far, the district administration has collected samples from 5,284 people and among them, 67 have tested positive. As many as 1,241 people are under home isolation and 113 people are in hospital isolation. Results of 552 samples are awaited.

