Construction exhibition MyBuild 19 begins in Mysuru

The six-day building materials exhibition — Mybuild 2019, under way at Maharaja’s College grounds in Mysuru on Wednesday.  

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath inaugurated the six-day MyBuild 2019, an exhibition of construction material, interiors and lifestyles, at Maharaja’s College grounds on Wednesday.

Organized by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, MyBuild 2019 features stalls offering information as well as displaying products of a variety of building material, equipment, interior décor, lifestyles, etc. It will go on till December 16.

Building material, building equipment, generators, plumbing systems, bathroom fittings, floor tiles, kitchen cabinets, interiors, roofing material, construction chemicals, building automations, solar systems, paints and hardware, building electrical items, banks, aluminium windows, PVC and moulded doors, building safety measures, elevators, etc. will be showcased at the expo.

A two-day BuildTech 2019 seminar on ‘Shelter for All’ will be held as part of the expo on December 13 and 14.

The seminar is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 13 at MBCT Auditorium, No. 34/D, Akkamahadevi Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, Mysuru.

