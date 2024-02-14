GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constitution Awareness Jatha reaches 100th village in Dharwad district

As the campaign vehicle entered Saunshi village in Kundgol taluk, it was given a grand welcome

February 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The campaign vehicle entering Saunshi village in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

The campaign vehicle entering Saunshi village in Dharwad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A month-long Constitution Awareness Campaign launched on January 26 has reached the 100th village in Dharwad district with the Constitution Rathayatra entering Saunshi village in Kundgol taluk.

As the campaign vehicle entered the village, it was given a grand welcome by an all-woman Dollu Kunita troupe, women carrying Poornakumbha, volunteers of Seva Dal, schoolchildren and residents.

Accompanying the jatha subsequently, the students and other participants raised slogans praising the Constitution and architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

A portrait of Ambedkar, mounted on a vehicle, was taken out through the streets of the village.

An all-woman Dollu Kunita team giving a grand welcome to the awareness campaign in Saunshi on Wednesday.

An all-woman Dollu Kunita team giving a grand welcome to the awareness campaign in Saunshi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the campaign, children presented Constitution songs and dance programmes. The whole village was spruced up for the event with women drawing rangolis on the streets.

Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Meenakshi Gudagiyavar, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department Bharati Menasinakai, gram panchayat president Rajiv Puttannavar, vice-president Gouramma Harakuni and others participated in the awareness jatha.

