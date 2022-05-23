Constable nabbed by ACB

Staff Reporter May 23, 2022 03:37 IST

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police constable while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹35,000 from a sand extractor in Yadgir on Sunday.

ACB officials have given the name of the constable as Guttappagowda, and he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from Raghupathi near Subhaschandra Chowk in Yadgir, the police said.

According to officials, the the accused had already received ₹5,000 as part of the ₹40,000 which was committed to be paid him. He was taken into custody for further inquiry.

Amaranath Reddy, Superintendent of Police ACB ( North East Range), Kalaburagi, led the team which conducted the raid.