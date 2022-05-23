Constable nabbed by ACB
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police constable while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹35,000 from a sand extractor in Yadgir on Sunday.
ACB officials have given the name of the constable as Guttappagowda, and he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from Raghupathi near Subhaschandra Chowk in Yadgir, the police said.
According to officials, the the accused had already received ₹5,000 as part of the ₹40,000 which was committed to be paid him. He was taken into custody for further inquiry.
Amaranath Reddy, Superintendent of Police ACB ( North East Range), Kalaburagi, led the team which conducted the raid.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.