Karnataka

Constable nabbed by ACB

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police constable while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹35,000 from a sand extractor in Yadgir on Sunday.

ACB officials have given the name of the constable as Guttappagowda, and he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from Raghupathi near Subhaschandra Chowk in Yadgir, the police said.

According to officials, the the accused had already received ₹5,000 as part of the ₹40,000 which was committed to be paid him. He was taken into custody for further inquiry.

Amaranath Reddy, Superintendent of Police ACB ( North East Range), Kalaburagi, led the team which conducted the raid.


