‘Conspiracy’ against Murugha Mutt head: Ex-MLA’s wife arrested; remanded in police custody for a day

December 16, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chitradurga Rural Police on Friday arrested Soubhagya Basavarajan, former ZP president and wife of ex-MLA Basavarajan, in connection with the case of ‘hatching a conspiracy’ against the head of the Murugha Mutt. The court has remanded her in police custody for a day.

According to the police, Ms. Basavarajan, who was reportedly was absconding after the case was filed, was traced in Davanagere and brought to the Chitradurga woman police station on Friday by a team led by inspector Raghavendra.

Ms. Soubhagya is facing charges of ‘hatching a conspiracy’ against the head of the mutt by allegedly instigating a few girl students to register cases against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Soon after the case was filed, Ms. Soubhagha had gone incommunicado fearing arrest and the police had formed a team to trace her. Although she had filed an anticipatory bail plea, it was rejected by the District Principal and Sessions Court.

Police custody

On Friday evening, after bringing the accused to Chitradurga, the rural police produced her before First JMFC Court and sought police custody for five days. However the court granted police custody only for a day and asked the police to produce the accused before the court by 5.45 p.m. on Saturday.

The police have already arrested ex-MLA S.K. Basavarajan, Basavararajendra, a teacher, and Mayur, a photographer, in connection with this case. All have been charged with instigating the girls to file a false complaint against the seer.

Administrator takes charge

Meanwhile, former bureaucrat P.S. Vastrad took charge as the administrator of Murugha Mutt Trust and SJM Vidyapeetha on Friday. After taking charge, Mr. Vastrad issued an order appointing industrialist from Chitradurga K.V. Prabhakar as the secretary. Mr. Prabhakar had earlier served as the secretary of the mutt.

