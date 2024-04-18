Congress will sweep North Karnataka seats, says H.K. Patil

April 18, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said that because of the implementation of the guarantee schemes and other pro-people measures, the Congress will sweep the North Karnataka region in the Lok Sabha elections by winning all 12 seats.

Mr. Patil, who was in Hubballi to campaign for the party candidate on Thursday, said that the Congress has created a record of sorts with the target being almost achieved in the implementation of guarantee schemes in several districts.

He said that in the first 10 months of the government coming to power, the guarantee schemes were implemented as promised and naturally, the people are happy with the government’s performance, which will result in the Congress making a clean sweep in the North Karnataka region.

Mr. Patil said that while the BJP played with emotions, the Congress is always concerned about the life of the people and accordingly, it has implemented schemes for their welfare.

“For the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elections are like an elocution contest where they will make long speeches with tall claims and implement nothing,” he said.

Kalasa Banduri

Mr. Patil said that the BJP has always misled the public on the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Project with big promises to woo the voters but has done nothing subsequently.

On clearing the hurdles for Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi gave false promises, he said.

During the Assembly elections, Mr. Joshi said that within 75 days all clearances will be given but the party leaders delayed it by recommending the issue for consideration by another expert committee, even after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) cleared it, he said and added that the BJP government at the Centre is deliberately delaying it.

On the Supreme Court direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue of BJP getting additional vote during the trial of EVMs, Mr. Patil said that the ECI should initiate an inquiry within 24 hours and complete it within 48 hours thereof considering the seriousness of the issue. The issue of additional vote is a matter of serious concern that will lead to nationwide ramifications, he said.

MLAS N.H. Konaraddi and Prasad Abbayya, the former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri, the former MP I.G. Sanadi and others were present.