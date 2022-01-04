‘Congress will not destabilise BJP Govt.’

But party is ready for early polls: Siddaramaiah

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress would not destabilise the BJP Government in the State, but was ready for early polls if the Government falls on its own.

Fielding reporters’ queries at a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was expecting the next Assembly elections in the State to be held only in April 2023. But, the Congress is ready for early polls if the Government falls on its own, he said while referring to the possibility of early polls in view of the speculation over a possible change of the Chief Minister by the BJP again.

He, however, sought to make it clear that the Congress would not do anything to destabilise the BJP Government in the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also made it clear that there were no differences between him and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar. He said the BJP and the JD(S) keep claiming that there were differences between them, but there was no truth in it.

“ We are going together. Our intention is to dislodge this corrupt BJP Government and bring the Congress back to power in the State,” he said.