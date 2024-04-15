Congress urges EC to act against Modi for using religion to seek votes

April 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has on Monday urged the Election Commission to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using religion to seek votes during his election meeting held in Mysuru on Sunday.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, in a statement here on Monday, said Mr. Modi, who had failed to deliver during the opportunity given to him, has sought another chance to shape country’s future by using religion to seek votes. Hence, the Election Commission should take action against him.

He said Mr. Modi has realised that the people are not in his favour and hence sought refuge under the politics of religion. “If the Election Commission has retained any morals, it should act against the provocative speech,” he said.

Condemning Mr. Modi for trying to project Congress party as “anti-national” through “shameless lies”, Mr. Venkatesh said the Congress party, which fought for freedom and lost its main leaders for the sake of the country. Mr. Modi has displayed his lack of understanding by trying to portray Congress as a party that aids and abets anti national activities, he said.

Mr. Venkatesh criticised Mr. Modi for speaking against the Congress like a leader of street fighters, who provokes a tense situation.

Referring to the Union Home Ministry’s official clarification that there is no such thing as “Tukde Tukde” gang, the KPCC spokesperson said Mr. Modi deserves to be punished for use such bigoted metaphors to provoke the people.

Mr. Venkatesh also referred to Mr. Modi’s description of the BJP’s manifesto as “revolutionary” and claimed that the Prime Minister had proved that he was a politician who takes advantage of the people from time to time.

Referring Mr. Modi’s description of the assurances in BJP’s manifesto as “Modi’s guarantees”, the KPCC spokesperson said the Prime Minister, who criticizes the guarantee programmes of Congress government in Karnataka, has stolen the same “guarantee” word to protect his government at the Centre.

Mr. Venkatesh emphasised the need to protect the country from such persons, who go to any extent for political gain and deceive the people in different garbs. Hence, he called upon the people to not fall for the false propaganda of Mr. Modi and the BJP and instead support the Congress party.