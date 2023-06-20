Congress stages protest against Centre for denying rice to Karnataka; BJP holds counter stir

June 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling Congress in Karnataka staged protests on Tuesday in all district headquarters against the Centre for “denying” selling rice for the State’s Anna Bhagya scheme, which promises 10 kg rice to each member of families living below the poverty line and Antyodaya card holders.

Meanwhile, the BJP held a parallel protest in Bengaluru against what they called Congress’ effort to “blame the Centre” for delay in implementation of the scheme. The two parties have been locked in a war of words ever since the Food Corporation of India (FCI) told the Congress-led State government that it cannot sell rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme, citing a change in policy.

At Freedom Park in Begnaluru, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and others staged a protest against the Centre. Addressing protesters, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We are determined to make the State hunger-free. We have offered to give 10 kg of rice to each person of poor families through Anna Bhagya scheme. But the Union government has blocked this.” He accused the Centre of being “anti-poor” and said it was creating obstacles in the implementation of the scheme to provide rice to the weaker sections.

The people of the State, he said, would teach “a fitting lesson” to the BJP which is “indulging in politics” at the expense of the poor, in the next Lok Sabha polls, he said. “We are not asking for rice free of cost. However, they are adamant that the policy has changed on selling rice to states.”

Bommai challenges Congress

Taking exception to the Congress blaming the Centre for not getting additional rice, former Chief Minsister Basavaraj Bommai challenged the Siddaramaiah-led government to provide 15 kg of rice instead of 10 kg if it really had commitment towards the welfare of poor.

He alleged that the State’s development had been derailed within one-and-half months of the Congress coming to power. “While people in the State are reeling under the shock of drastic increase in power bills, industries are bound to close down unable to bear the burden of tariff hike. Already, there are reports of buses facing technical snags,” Mr. Bommai said.

CM for Delhi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Union Ministers in Delhi on Wednesday and request them to supply additional quantity of rice to Karnataka.