Karnataka

Congress should ask Prathapchandra Shetty to resign at least now: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday demanded that Legislative Council Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty tender his resignation immediately and conduct himself in a dignified manner befitting of his position.

“At least now he should resign,” the Chief Minister told reporters, expressing concern over the manner in which the Upper House had to be adjourned amid unruly scenes. “The Congress should ask the Chairman to resign immediately and conduct himself in such a way as to bring respect to the seat of the presiding officer.”

He said that after the JD(S) publicly stated that it would stand with the BJP on the matter of no-confidence motion against the Chairman, it was the responsibility of the Congress to ensure that he resigned.

“As per the opinion of legal experts, the Chairman lacks eligibility to sit on his chair as we had initiated the process to move no-confidence motion against him during the previous session itself,” Mr. Yediyurappa argued.

