Congress shortlists four names for Bagalkot

Owing to lack consensus in selection of a candidate for Bagalkot constituency, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held discussions with legislators and leaders of the district and shortlisted names of four leaders.

There are 12 aspirants for Congress ticket in the constituency. However, after discussions, four names were shortlisted. They are: Veena Kashappanavar, wife of the former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar; Mahantesh Udupudi, Nanjayyana Mutt, and Rakshita Eiti.

Sources in the Congress said names of three or four aspirants would be discussed during the screening committee meeting of the KPCC in Delhi on Monday. Bayakka Meti, daughter of the former Minister H.Y. Meti, too was one of the ticket aspirants. Parvatagouda Gaddigoudar of the BJP has won from Bagalkot in the last three Lok Sabha elections.

Sudhakar meets ex-CM

Meanwhile, K. Sudhakar, Chickballapur MLA, called on Mr. Siddaramaiah and held discussions related to his appointment as chairman of a board or corporation withheld by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The former Chief Minister told the MLA not to take any hasty decision and assured him of granting the post soon.