Congress seeks dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

His son was arrested in connection with the death of farmers in U.P.

Members of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee staged a protest on October 11 demanding dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union Cabinet, and condemned the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Mishra’s son Ashish was arrested in connection with the death of farmers and some others, who were run over by a vehicle in convoy of the Union Minister and the violence that followed.

During the protest, Congress leaders observed a minute’s silence for the deceased farmers as well as those who have lost their lives during the protest.

IYC president B. V. Sreenivasa said, “We will continue to raise this issue wherever and whenever and whichever platform is available to us. Our next movement will be ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ (a movement to fill jails by courting arrest),” he said.

KPYCC president Raksha Ramaiah said that Youth Congress would continue to protest against the ruling BJP’s anti-farmer and anti-people policies.

KPCC Working President Ramalinga Reddy, party leaders B. K. Hariprasad, AICC secretary B. M. Sandeep Kumar, participated in the protest.