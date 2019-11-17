Congress seeks action against those distributing gifts to voters

Accusing the BJP of poll code violations, the Congress has urged the Election Commission to initiate action against those offering inducements to voters.

“The EC should initiate action against those from whom saris have been seized in Hunsur. The covers that were used to pack the saris had the photograph of C.P. Yogeshwar and were meant to be given as gifts to voters,” former MP V.S. Ugrappa told presspersons here on Sunday. Incidentally, before the BJP named A.H. Vishwanath, disqualified MLA who earlier represented Hunsur, as its candidate, the party had toyed with the idea of fielding BJP leader from Channapatna Mr. Yogeshwar. Further, he said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urging voters to back disqualified legislators to enable him to make them Ministers also amounted to inducing voters.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Yediyurappa said it had become a norm for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and company to complain.