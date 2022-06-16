Congress protest seeks to drop proceedings against leaders

The State Congress on Thursday took out a protest march from its office on Queen’s Road to Raj Bhavan against the Central government’s “vendetta politics, misuse of power and abuse of investigating agencies” and the ED’s questioning of MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in the National Herald case.

“The government can put us in jail and file cases. We won’t be intimidated,” KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said. “The use of ED and police is an attempt to crush the morale of our party workers. The people will teach a lesson to the BJP.”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP for targeting the Congress leaders. “Keeping someone at a police station for 8-10 hours amounts to illegal confinement,” he said.

In a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the matter, the Congress urged him to intervene in the issue and direct the central government, ED authorities, and the Delhi police to drop all illegal proceedings against the leaders of the party. It also said “not to prevent the Congress leaders and workers from the peaceful protests.”

Traffic disruption, leaders detained

As the leaders marched to Raj Bhavan, traffic in and around the area was disrupted for some time and traffic policemen were found struggling to manage.

The police made elaborate security arrangements to monitor law and order and traffic movement in and around the CBD area was diverted. As the protest march commenced from KPCC office via Queen’s Road to enter Raj Bhavan, the police stopped the protesters and detained them. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar were among 50 party workers detained.

The protesters alleged that the plainclothes policemen assaulted them before bundling them into the vans which they had stationed at Balekundri Circle.

A senior police officer said that any form of protest or procession is illegal within the city limits as per the HC order and the Congress had been informed about this.