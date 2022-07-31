Congress political affairs committee likely to discuss leadership tussle

The jostle over the next Chief Minister from the Congress if it is voted to power between the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is likely to figure prominently in the recently constituted Political Affairs Committee meeting in which central leader Rahul Gandhi will take part on Tuesday in Hubballi.

Party sources said that with the one-upmanship between the camps of the two leaders becoming a major source of friction in the rank and file of the party, the meeting with Mr. Gandhi is being seen as an important development. Recently, Mr. Gandhi had summoned both leaders to Delhi to bring a thaw between the leaders, which, however, has not been visible as ‘Siddaramotsava-75’ has become the latest bone of contention. Sources said that besides discussion on the leadership tussle, election strategy is expected to be discussed.

The Political Affairs Committee for Karnataka, convened by the AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala has been constituted by AICC president Sonia Gandhi in preparation to the Assembly polls.

Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons that about 35 State Congress leaders will be taking part in the meeting, and Mr. Gandhi will later take part in the birthday celebrations of Mr. Siddaramaiah in Davangere on August 3.