Karnataka

Congress petitions Vala to withhold assent to anti-cow slaughter Bill

Legislative Council members of the Congress have submitted a petition to Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to withhold assent to the anti-cow slaughter Bill and requested him to return the Bill to the Council for reconsideration.

The Congress members alleged that Council Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh took up the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, when the Opposition members trooped to the well of the House. Amid din in the House, Mr. Pranesh announced that the Bill was passed, the petition said.

