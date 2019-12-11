Congress’ Manjunath visits G.T. Deve Gowda

Newly-elected Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath called on former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence in Vijayangar in Mysuru on Wednesday.
The visit by Mr. Manjunath, who successfully contested the bypolls to Hunsur as a Congress candidate, to Mr. Gowda’s residence comes at a time when the latter, a JD(S) MLA representing the adjoining Chamundeshwari segment, is at the receiving end of the ire of unsuccessful BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath and JD(S) candidate D. Somashekar.
Mr Gowda had predicted the victory of Mr. Manjunath even before the bypolls were announced.
Accompanied by his wife, Mr Manjunath, visited Mr Gowda’s residence and honoured the former Minister and his wife. Mr. Manjunath had publicly thanked Mr. Gowda’s family for extending their support to him during the elections.
