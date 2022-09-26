Congress leaders visiting Bharat Jodo Yatra route in State

A team of senior Congress leaders including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar arrived in Mysuru on Monday to inspect arrangements for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The team, which also comprised Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad and KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan, visited Gundlupet from where the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be flagged off as well as Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk, which will be visited by Mr Gandhi on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. The team will also visit Nagamangala and Ballari among other places, Mr Shivakumar said..