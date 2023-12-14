GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders call for probe against Pratap Simha and his suspension from Lok Sabha

December 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party in Mysuru has upped the ante against the BJP MP Mysuru Pratap Simha for facilitating visitors’ pass to the intruders who had breached the security breach the Parliament on Wednesday.

While former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah called a probe against the MP and his suspension from the Lok Sabha, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the matter.

Mr. Yathindra emphasised the need to thoroughly examine the MP’s role to see if he was involved in any sort of conspiracy.

Mr. Lakshmana, who addressed a press conference on Thursday, recalled the attack on army personnel in Pulwama ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said the probe should investigate if a similar plan had been hatched to win the coming Lok Sabha elections through the incident.

Mr. Lakshmana urged Mr. Pratap Simha to come clean on the matter. He also wondered why BJP leaders, who are quick to issue media statements on various issues, had not responded to such a serious matter like the security breach in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yathindra and Mr. Lakshmana said it was a matter of relief that no member of the minority community was involved in the security breach. “Or else, the BJP would have gone to town over the issue”, said Mr. Yathindra.

Meanwhile, security was tightened outside the office of Mr Pratap Simha in Jaladarshini on Thursday, a day after the Congress leaders held a demonstration outside his office on Wednesday.

Mysuru district Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar and Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy were also present at the press conference.

