Congress leaders ask Vijayshankar to drop move to join BJP

A delegation of Congress leaders called on former MP C.H. Vijayshankar at the latter’s residence in Mysuru and urged to reconsider his move to return to the BJP fold.

The delegation led by former MP R Dhruvanarayan met Mr Vijayshankar on Sunday and sought to remind him that the Congress party had fielded him as its candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat earlier this year at a crucial time, risking its understanding with JD (S).

Mr Vijayshankar had quit the BJP in 2017 and joined the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress delegation’s meeting came after Mr Vijayshankar said he had been invited to return to the BJP fold and he would take an appropriate decision after discussing the matter with his supporters in Hunsur and other parts of Mysuru region.

Mr Vijayshankar, who is rumoured to have met BJP’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel during the latter’s visit to Mysuru recently, had also expressed his disillusionment in the Congress and said he does not see a political future for himself in the party. Neither does he stand any chance of being fielded as the party candidate from either Hunsur or Periyapatna assembly segments in the district, Mr Vijayshankar had said he had been forced to take a decision in the interest of his political career.

However, the delegation advised Mr Vijayshankar advised against losing hope. “After losing elections, one needs to be patient. Chances will come later. Don’t leave the party” was the advice given to the former MP by Mr Dhruvanarayan.

The former Chamarajanagar MP told Mr Vijayshankar that he too had not been receiving.

The Congress leaders also asked Mr Vijayshankar to discuss the matter with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Mr Vijayshankar, who said he will take a decision after considering all aspects, also assured the delegation that he will speak to Mr Siddaramaiah.

The Congress delegation, which also comprised Mysuru District Congress Committee B J Vijaykumar and Mysuru City Congress President R Murthy asked Mr Vijayshankar not to take any hurried decisions.

Mr Vijaykumar, who also sought to remind Mr Vijaykumar that the party had fielded him as its candidate from Mysuru in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, said a lot of people in the party had worked for him the elections. He assured Mr Vijayshankar that he will get posts and positions if he continued in the party.