Congress leader M.B. Patil backs Yediyurappa

Amid speculation about change of leadership in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and former Minister M.B. Patil on July 19 said the Lingayat community will be displeased with BJP central leaders if they remove Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister’s post.

Congress MLA Patil backed the leadership of Mr. Yediyurappa and tweeted “Surely the Lingayats will be displeased with the BJP’s central leaders if they remove the Lingayat leader B.S. Yeddyurappa from the post of the Chief Minister”.

Mr. Patil, who also belongs to the Lingayat community, said his personal view was that the BJP should conduct itself with dignity and respect considering the age and contributions of Mr. Yediyurappa to the State.

Mr. Patil recently called on the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence and urged him to release funds for irrigation works in his Babaleshwara constituency in Vijayapura in north Karnataka.