Congress, JD(S) have already accepted defeat: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the Opposition parties in the State, the Congress and the Janata Dal(Secular), had already accepted defeat as there was a wave in favour of the BJP.

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Opposition parties had not fielded any candidate against BJP’s K.C. Ramamurthy in the Rajya Sabha election.

“They have not been able to find a candidate to contest in the Rajya Sabha election. They have already accepted defeat,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Yediyurappa said that there was a wave in favour of the BJP and the party would win all the 15 Assembly segments where byelections are being held. He said that he had already chalked out programmes for giving a stable government in the State and he would present a pro-farmer budget in February 2020.

On the statement by Congress leaders that he would resign after the bypoll results, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he would ask them to wait till December 9. “You will come to know on December 9. But till then both the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) should keep quiet,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons in Ranebennur, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that as the Congress would not be able to win more seats in the byelection, it was speaking about forming a coalition government.

He said that there was no clarity in the statements of Janata Dal(S) chief H.D. Deve Gowda about his party forming a coalition. Already MLAs of their own parties had rejected the coalition government and had shifted to the BJP for the sake of development and the people are not in a position to accept such a coalition government yet again, he said.