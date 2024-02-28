Congress is risking country’s security just for votes, says Bommai

February 28, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj S. Bommai has said that the Congress government in the State is risking the country’s security just for votes and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is indulging in appeasement politics for votes.

He told reporters in Hubballi on Wednesday that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after Rajya Sabha election results were announced on Tuesday.

Mr. Bommai said that since the Congress assumed power in the State, traitors have been encouraged to indulge in such activities.

“Due to the encouragement given by the Congress government, some miscreants come to Vidhana Soudha and shout anti-national slogans. When the BJP was in power, we defeated such forces and did not let such incidents happen,” he said.

“Some Congress leaders speak about dividing the country and others support divisive forces. The Congress cannot keep this country safe and its leaders have lost all morality. People should wake up and remove this government for the betterment of the country,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been banned for its involvement in terrorist activities, is now working in a different form.

“When we were in power, we arrested members of over 15 sleeper cells and had also taken strict action against the accused in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Hubballi and Mangaluru incidents,” he said.