Congress high command initiates discussion on leadership issue

While the resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC president has left the State Congress in a quandary, the party high command has reportedly started the process of consultation to decide on new leadership.

Lobbying on

With different factions within the party having started lobbying on behalf of their leaders, sources said the high command has asked AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal to initiate discussions on the issue.

However, a final decision on the resignations and the new leadership is not likely to be taken at least for the next 10-15 days. “The party is organising a massive Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi next week. Also, a revamp of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is on the cards this month. The high command may look into Karnataka’s issues only after that,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Venugopal has also requested the high command to relieve him of the responsibility of Karnataka in charge. “Soon after I was made AICC Organisational Secretary in February, I had requested the high command to relieve me of Karnataka’s responsibility. However, the high command is yet to take a call,” he said.

Names crop up

Mr. Venugopal also held a meeting with senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said the high command is considering the names of Mr. Kharge and two other senior leaders — K.H. Muniyappa and D.K. Shivakumar — for the post of KPCC president.

Mr. Muniyapa, who is also camping in Delhi, said it was a good decision taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Rao to step down. “They are alone not responsible for the the party’s drubbing in the bypolls. It is natural for the ruling party to win in bypolls. However, the high command will take a decision on this and we will abide by it,” he said.