Congress has no moral right to talk about us: Araga Jnanendra

They buried allegations while we are taking action, says Home Minister

They buried allegations while we are taking action, says Home Minister

The Congress leaders have no moral right to talk about alleged corruption in our government, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“There were some serious allegations of misuse of power and corruption against the Siddharamaiah government too. But, they did not act against it. Some people had made allegations of malpractice in police recruitments including leakage of question papers. But, the Congress buried those allegations, without acting on them. On the other hand, we have acted on such allegations swiftly. Investigation has started in 10 minutes of getting some reliable documents. As a result, we have arrested over 60 persons, including around 20 police officers including an ADGP and constables. This is an unprecedented step. The Congress should stop the criticism and develop the courtesy of appreciating the good things done by us,’’ he said. He was speaking to journalists after a visit to the police museum at the range police office in Belagavi.

He claimed that of the four allegations of question paper leakage that surfaced during the Congress rule, only one was arrested. “Even complaints filed with the Lokayukta were not taken seriously by the government. The Congress need not give us advice on how to handle allegations of misconduct,’’ he said.

Congress leaders like Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are making unreasonable demands and baseless allegations. They are not clear about what they want. Why should they be talking about the alleged involvement of B.Y. Vijayendra an other leaders? That is meaningless, he said.

He said that he was happy with the swift action of the police officers in the murder of Chandrashekar Guruji. I have signed letters of appreciation for all the police officers and staff involved in the arrest of the accused, he said.