Congress fields Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnakata in Rajya Sabha polls

Mallikarjun Kharge is among leaders who is expected to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress candidate for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mr. Kharge, said a press release issued on Friday by Mukul Wasnik, AICC general secretary, in-charge of Central Election Committee.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are scheduled on June 19. The term of M.V. Rajeev Gowda and B.K. Hariprasad of the Congress would end on June 25. The term of Prabhakar Kore (BJP) and D. Kupendra Reddy (JD-S) would also end the same day.

Mr. Kharge (77) served as the Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government. He was leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha during 2014-19.

He lost to Umesh Jadhav of the BJP from the Kalaburagi constituency in the 2019 general elections.

With its 68 members in the Legislative Assembly, the Congress would easily ensure the victory of Mr. Kharge. The minimum votes required to win for each candidate is 44.

