Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur sustains multiple injuries in road accident during campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections

The accident occurred when Mr. Chinchansur was returning to his home in Kalaburagi after campaigning in Gurmitkal constituency, in Yadgir district of Karnataka

April 15, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Baburao Chinchansur is the Congress candidate in Gurmitkal constituency in Yadgir district for Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, 2023.

Congress candidate for Gurmitkal constituency Baburao Chinchansur met with an accident on April 14 night, near All India Radio Station in Kalaburagi. He suffered injuries on his face, head and legs. He was rushed to United Hospital in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Chinchansur was returning to his home at Shanti Nagar in Kalaburagi after campaigning in the constituency, in Yadgir district of Karnataka, for the Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

Sources in the hospital said that Mr. Chinchansur sustained multiple injuries, and it is a high-risk case considering his multiple co-morbidities.

“As soon as the patient reached the hospital, the doctors on duty immediately attended to his multiple injuries, including thigh bone fracture and arterial injury. It is a high-risk case considering his multiple co-morbidities. A team of 15 doctors, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raju Kulkarni, intensivist Dr. Manjunath Reddy, general surgeons Dr. Mohammed Abdul Baseer and Dr. Vishal Hudgi, neurosurgeon Dr. Vinaysagar Sharma and cardiac surgeon Dr. Basavaprabhu Amarkhed, worked between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to stabilise the health of the patient,” Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital, told The Hindu.

