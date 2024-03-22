Congress announcement puts speculation to rest in Kalaburagi, Bidar

March 22, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Congress brought the curtain down on speculation by announcing its candidates from Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday.

For the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has finalised Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, to contest against BJP MP Umesh Jadhav.

Mr. Doddamani is an educationist, businessman and philanthropist. He has been actively involved in strengthening the party at the grassroots for more than three decades. He was also vice-president of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. Mr. Doddmani is known in political circles as a backroom strategist.

The party has chosen to field Sagar Khandre, son of Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre, against two-time MP Bhagwant Khuba from Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajashekar Patil, Basavaraj Bulla, Ayaz khan, Abdul Mannan Seth were in the race for Congress ticket in the Bidar Lok Sabha seat.