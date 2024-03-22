GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress announcement puts speculation to rest in Kalaburagi, Bidar

March 22, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Radhakrishna Doddamani has been fielded in Kalaburagi against BJP MP Umesh Jadhav

Radhakrishna Doddamani has been fielded in Kalaburagi against BJP MP Umesh Jadhav | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress brought the curtain down on speculation by announcing its candidates from Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday.

For the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has finalised Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, to contest against BJP MP Umesh Jadhav.

Mr. Doddamani is an educationist, businessman and philanthropist. He has been actively involved in strengthening the party at the grassroots for more than three decades. He was also vice-president of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. Mr. Doddmani is known in political circles as a backroom strategist.

The party has chosen to field Sagar Khandre, son of Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre, against two-time MP Bhagwant Khuba from Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajashekar Patil, Basavaraj Bulla, Ayaz khan, Abdul Mannan Seth were in the race for Congress ticket in the Bidar Lok Sabha seat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.