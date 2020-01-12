Cong. sponsoring violent protests against CAA: Anurag Thakur

The Congress is sponsoring violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is desperate for power, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur alleged here on Saturday.

He addressed a rally `to create awareness about the CAA at the Sardar High School grounds. “The Congress leaders are spreading fear psychosis among the people. They are unhappy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the work that they could not do in 70 years,” Mr. Thakur said.

“That the CAA is harmful to minorities is a lie spread by the Congress,” he said. Leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi are speaking the language of Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister, he alleged.

Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore described the CAA as a pro-people legislation that would help the persecuted Hindus of Islamic countries.