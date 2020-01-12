Cong. sponsoring violent protests against CAA: Anurag Thakur

The Congress is sponsoring violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is desperate for power, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur alleged here on Saturday.
He addressed a rally `to create awareness about the CAA at the Sardar High School grounds. “The Congress leaders are spreading fear psychosis among the people. They are unhappy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the work that they could not do in 70 years,” Mr. Thakur said.
“That the CAA is harmful to minorities is a lie spread by the Congress,” he said. Leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahu Gandhi are speaking the language of Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister, he alleged.
Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore described the CAA as a pro-people legislation that would help the persecuted Hindus of Islamic countries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.